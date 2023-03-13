7,100 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Purchased by Enlightenment Research LLC

Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southern by 856.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,738,000 after buying an additional 712,443 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $65.80. 522,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,937,962. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.93.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Southern to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

