8,492 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,492 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Splunk by 7,606.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,369,626 shares of the software company’s stock worth $102,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,853 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Splunk by 984.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 818,324 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,389,000 after acquiring an additional 742,850 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after acquiring an additional 628,288 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Splunk stock opened at $86.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day moving average of $88.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.29. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPLK. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Splunk from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Splunk from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.23.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

