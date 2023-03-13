8,726 Shares in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Acquired by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,726 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Splunk by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,163,836,000 after buying an additional 173,486 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Splunk by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $670,316,000 after buying an additional 548,230 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Splunk by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock worth $244,994,000 after buying an additional 236,007 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Splunk by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares during the period. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Splunk

In other Splunk news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $320,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $202,080.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Splunk Trading Down 0.2 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 825,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,527. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $150.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.05.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPLK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.23.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

