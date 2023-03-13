A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AOS. Citigroup raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital downgraded A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $170,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,312.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 88,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its position in A. O. Smith by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 198,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after acquiring an additional 49,743 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in A. O. Smith by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 896,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOS opened at $66.10 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $71.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.