AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,693,400 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 1,257,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16,934.0 days.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SKUFF remained flat at $19.82 during midday trading on Monday. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $19.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07.

About AB SKF (publ)

See Also

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

