AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. Capasso Planning Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.2% in the second quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Theory Financial LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.7% in the second quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.7% in the third quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.3% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.31. 828,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,040. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Further Reading

