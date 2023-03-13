AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,509,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,925 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.0% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AbbVie worth $202,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $148.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $152.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $175.91.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.52% and a net margin of 20.39%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at $123,841.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.