ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF) Shares Down 0.8%

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:ABMRF – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.61 and last traded at $16.94. Approximately 600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.07.

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

