Adelante Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.4% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $19,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,428,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,505,566,000 after purchasing an additional 483,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,183,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,919,000 after acquiring an additional 165,164 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,341,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,950,358,000 after acquiring an additional 687,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,121,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,814,000 after purchasing an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock traded up $5.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $107.65. 878,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,871,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.76 and a 1 year high of $153.50. The company has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.47.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 428.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.