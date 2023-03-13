Adelante Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 854,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,555 shares during the period. Ventas comprises 2.6% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Ventas worth $34,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Ventas during the first quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ventas by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.04. The stock had a trading volume of 938,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,800. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of -372.17, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.59.

Ventas ( NYSE:VTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ventas had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $44.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 32,932 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $1,736,833.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 863,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,543,890.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Office Operations. The Triple-Net Leased Properties segment invests in and owns senior housing and healthcare properties.

