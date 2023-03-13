Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $91.04 Million Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,354,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises about 6.8% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Equity Residential worth $91,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,332,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $385,134,000 after buying an additional 87,840 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,455,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $400,620,000 after buying an additional 327,435 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 10.6% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,331,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,191,000 after buying an additional 414,645 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,647,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,002,000 after buying an additional 943,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,319,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $298,533,000 after buying an additional 112,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus raised shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE:EQR traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.56. 480,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,392,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.41. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.36%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

