Adelante Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,369 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 0.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $9,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.82. 104,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.08. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $128.13.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $279.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.24 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 92.51%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRT. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

In other Federal Realty Investment Trust news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total transaction of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,621,059.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniel Guglielmone sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.69, for a total value of $276,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,059.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.24, for a total transaction of $1,112,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,326,980.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

