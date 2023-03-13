Adelante Capital Management LLC Raises Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,220 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,137,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,212,965,000 after purchasing an additional 600,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,549,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770,415 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,950,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515,715 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in VICI Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,920,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,810,000 after acquiring an additional 822,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in VICI Properties by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,769,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,608,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455,824 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

VICI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.10. 2,164,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,161,891. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.42 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.81%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on VICI Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.77.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

