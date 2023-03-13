Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ADES. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $2.53 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.94.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 70,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares during the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.
