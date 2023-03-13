Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Aegis Brands Inc. (SCU.TO) (TSE:SCU – Get Rating) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.88. 26,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average session volume of 15,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.85.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.95 million and a PE ratio of -2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 255.12, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.88.

The Second Cup Ltd. operates as a specialty coffee retailer in Canada. The company offers coffee products and beverages. As of December 29, 2018, it operated approximately 262 franchised and company owned cafes under the Second Cup Coffee Co name. The company has strategic alliance with National Access Cannabis Corp.

