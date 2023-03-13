Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Holdings Lifted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4,358.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 8.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,381,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,899 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 20.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,135,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,737,000 after acquiring an additional 715,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 447.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 702,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,113,000 after acquiring an additional 574,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 66.4% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,257,891 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,303,000 after acquiring an additional 502,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AJRD. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance

NYSE:AJRD opened at $55.90 on Monday. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.73 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

