Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target Raised to C$70.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC upped their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$62.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$70.75.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Shares of Ag Growth International stock opened at C$61.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,190.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$51.01 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.73. Ag Growth International has a one year low of C$28.80 and a one year high of C$62.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Ag Growth International Dividend Announcement

Ag Growth International Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is presently -6,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

