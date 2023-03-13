Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Trading Up 9.7%

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 1,070,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,411,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Agenus in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on Agenus in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.30 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47.
Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, AGEN2373, AGENt-797 and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H.
