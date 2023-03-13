AgileThought’s (AGIL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AGIL. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.
AgileThought Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of AGIL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,926. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. AgileThought has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $205.02 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of -0.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtus Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AgileThought in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $757,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,457,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 125,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 30,729 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of AgileThought in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.39% of the company’s stock.
AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.
