Aion 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $106.34 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $3.44 million and $106.34 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 21.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00183910 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00085273 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00049986 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00049878 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004171 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000728 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

