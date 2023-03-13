Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) COO Edward Joseph Koharik III Acquires 2,000 Shares

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) COO Edward Joseph Koharik III purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.37. 588,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,225. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $34.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.76.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

