Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Given “Neutral” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.25 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Akebia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of AKBA traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.75. The stock had a trading volume of 986,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,482,165. The company has a market cap of $138.21 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Akebia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akebia Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akebia Therapeutics

In other news, CEO John P. Butler sold 91,868 shares of Akebia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $80,843.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,568,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,607.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 132,524 shares of company stock valued at $116,621 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Alerce Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,090,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437,558 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 65.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,354,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 2,124,161 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 103.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,016,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,534,127 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 162.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,042,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,265,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,402,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 1,167,319 shares during the last quarter. 28.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

Further Reading

