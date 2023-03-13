Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $10.47. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 846,929 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

