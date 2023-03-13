Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) Shares Gap Up to $10.07

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.07, but opened at $10.47. Alamos Gold shares last traded at $10.55, with a volume of 846,929 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AGI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGIGet Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $231.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.00 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alamos Gold in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Alamos Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. King Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

