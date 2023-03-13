Albertsons Companies’ (ACI) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ACI. TheStreet cut Albertsons Companies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.77.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $19.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $19.53 and a 52 week high of $37.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66.

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.50 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 60.71% and a net margin of 2.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In other Albertsons Companies news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Albertsons Companies news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 195.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 161,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,023,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,043,000 after buying an additional 63,822 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

