Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.
Alcoa Price Performance
Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.45.
Alcoa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last three months.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.
