Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $44.91 on Monday. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $33.55 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.45.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The industrial products company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -47.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 40,130 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total value of $2,055,057.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,540,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 950,140 shares in the company, valued at $48,780,187.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365 in the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alcoa

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Alcoa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Alcoa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 13,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 3.3% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.