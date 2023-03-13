Algorand (ALGO) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $125.46 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 13th. Over the last week, Algorand has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000874 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $125.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00067952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00049629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000265 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00022144 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004480 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001607 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,277,248 coins and its circulating supply is 7,116,079,090 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.