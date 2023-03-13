Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.
Alight Trading Down 2.4 %
NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. 3,007,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alight Company Profile
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alight (ALIT)
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
- Margin Compression. What’s it Mean for Your Retail Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.