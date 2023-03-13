Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALIT. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Alight from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alight from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Alight in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.50.

NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. 3,007,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,337. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.55. Alight has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.71.

In other Alight news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 28,562,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $248,780,698.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,713.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard N. Massey bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,293,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,526,607.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alight by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 95.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

