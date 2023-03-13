Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Short Interest Up 36.1% in February

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,600,000 shares, an increase of 36.1% from the February 13th total of 6,320,000 shares. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Allbirds Price Performance
Allbirds stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. 15,143,678 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319,812. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.90.
Insider Activity at Allbirds
In other Allbirds news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total value of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Zwillinger sold 22,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $60,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Bufano sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $29,807.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 323,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $911,390.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,896 shares of company stock worth $452,220 over the last quarter. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BIRD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Allbirds from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.15.
About Allbirds
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
See Also
