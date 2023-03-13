Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) PT Raised to $52.00

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Craig Hallum from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Northland Securities cut Allied Motion Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Allied Motion Technologies stock opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $626.77 million, a PE ratio of 35.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.16. Allied Motion Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.14 and a 52 week high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Allied Motion Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Allied Motion Technologies

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMOT. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

