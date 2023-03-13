Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.68.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th.

ALLY opened at $25.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.37. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $45.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.10. Ally Financial had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Ally Financial by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial, Inc engages in the provision of online banking, securities brokerage, and investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, Corporate Finance Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Automotive Finance Operations segment offers retail installment sales contracts, loans, and operating leases, offering term loans to dealers, financing dealer floor plans and other lines of credit to dealers, warehouse lines to automotive retailers, fleet financing, providing financing to companies and municipalities for the purchase or lease of vehicles, and vehicle-remarketing services.

