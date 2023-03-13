Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys 1,719 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,277,796,000 after acquiring an additional 489,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after purchasing an additional 606,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after purchasing an additional 111,152 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,433. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $144.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

