Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,691 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after buying an additional 84,596 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 7.0 %

GDX stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,201,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,676,525. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day moving average is $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

