Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $2.96 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 63,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,832,000 after purchasing an additional 34,689 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

IVV stock traded up $2.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $390.85. 2,064,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,135,160. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

