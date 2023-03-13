Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $777,000 Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 87.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,655,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 55,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 271.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 46,004 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,289,000 after acquiring an additional 44,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 77,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after acquiring an additional 43,966 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

FTEC traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.40. The company had a trading volume of 187,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,091. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $127.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

