Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Has $903,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $254.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,006,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.57. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.79.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

