Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Lowers Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,054 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $5,269,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Bank of America raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

BDX traded up $2.98 on Monday, hitting $232.69. 215,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average of $242.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

