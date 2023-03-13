Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Purchases 51,070 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,070 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 0.7% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $36.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,693,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,132,577. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

