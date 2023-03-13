Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,473 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WA Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12,545.4% during the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 373,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,737,000 after purchasing an additional 370,717 shares in the last quarter.

IWB traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $214.14. 150,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,190. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $256.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $220.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.48. The firm has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

