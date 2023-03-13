Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 10,671 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,671 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $633,543.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 196,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $27,263,020.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,084,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,147,128,119.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,271,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,643,167 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,981,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,802,885. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $142.80 and its 200-day moving average is $140.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $371.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

