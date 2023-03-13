Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $705,000 Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,416 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $65.56. 681,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,903,156. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $64.66 and a 1-year high of $98.53. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Centene from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Centene from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.94.

Insider Activity at Centene

In related news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, CFO Andrew Lynn Asher acquired 3,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.89 per share, with a total value of $215,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 310,955 shares in the company, valued at $22,354,554.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 7,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.88 per share, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,234.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 16,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,213,605 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

