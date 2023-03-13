Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $725,000 Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,915 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,579,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,631,000 after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $174.16. The stock had a trading volume of 195,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.53. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.82.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

