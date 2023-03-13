Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $881,000 Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 500.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,886 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,742 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 33,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 16.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Shares of HBAN stock traded down $2.14 on Monday, hitting $11.23. 34,046,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,442,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Articles

