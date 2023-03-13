Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $1.24 Million in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. Deere & Company accounts for 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $460.81.

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE stock traded up $5.38 on Monday, hitting $401.31. 724,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,687. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $118.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $420.58 and a 200-day moving average of $402.79.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.80%.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

