Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 50,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,000. Pfizer makes up 1.8% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

PFE stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.46. 14,065,114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,024,313. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.11. Pfizer had a return on equity of 42.03% and a net margin of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

