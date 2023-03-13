Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 532 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 532 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.09.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 14,888 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.96, for a total transaction of $5,135,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 980,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,331,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 2,980 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,192,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,920 shares in the company, valued at $104,768,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,605 shares of company stock valued at $45,013,975 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $490.96. The stock had a trading volume of 213,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,973. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $301.69 and a fifty-two week high of $541.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $447.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 52.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 44.25%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

