Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 6,565 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 6,565 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 26,175 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.33. 4,058,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,529,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.12. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.33.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.67.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total value of $181,562.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total value of $107,409.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,878 shares of company stock worth $1,763,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

