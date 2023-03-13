Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000. Mondelez International comprises about 1.0% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,073,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,330,000 after acquiring an additional 901,205 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mondelez International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.06.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $66.33. 2,794,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,481,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $68.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.57%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

