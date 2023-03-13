Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,608 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 14,768 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 263.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $55,136,000 after acquiring an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 15.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 54.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

STNG stock traded down $1.38 on Monday, hitting $57.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,775. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.15. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Scorpio Tankers Increases Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $493.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.96 million. Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.79) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

