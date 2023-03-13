Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires 11,422 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,422 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Five9 by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,213 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,843,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five9 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Five9

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,008,663.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 132,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,008,663.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 43,136 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $2,964,305.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 140,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,663,131.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,262 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,090 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Trading Up 1.5 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.79. 292,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.36. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $121.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.67.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.