Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 108,057 Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 108,057 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Gogo as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOGO. Algert Global LLC raised its position in Gogo by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 178,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Gogo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Gogo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $998,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 56,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 35.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 62,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of GOGO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.29. 98,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,337. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.79. Gogo Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.32.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.
